Rumors of BMW launching a mid-engine supercar have been circulating for years, and now it looks like the automaker is finally working on one. Engineers have been spotted testing a mid-engine platform that may just end up in a production version of 2019's BMW Vision M Next concept.

McLaren has revealed the new carbon-fiber monocoque structure that replaces the current MonoCell structure that debuted a decade ago in the 12C supercar. The new structure debuts in a hybrid supercar due in 2021.

The first trailer is out for the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, and it provides a look at the Batmobile the “Twilight” star will use to fight crime. Production of the movie was interrupted by the coronavirus but a release date in October 2021 has been confirmed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW spied testing mid-engine platform

McLaren unveils next-gen carbon-fiber tub

"The Batman" trailer teases new Batmobile

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer review

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63e 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan sheds camo

Base Jaguar I-Pace arrives for Europe: Lower price, but no more range

Toyota GR's hypercar may have canopy-style roof and no doors

2021 Toyota Corolla review

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe arrives with 603 horsepower, $117,050 price tag

Diesel Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee models recalled for stalling risk