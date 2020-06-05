Volkswagen is almost ready to show us an updated Arteon, and included in the range this time will be a new wagon variant dubbed the Arteon Shooting Brake. Prototypes for the wagon have been spotted and reveal most of the design.

Karma has new performance packs for the Revero GT that boost performance and add visual flare to the extended-range EV. The starting price has also been boosted, to the point that the Revero GT costs almost the same as a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Bentley is the latest automaker to announce a round of job cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The automaker will offer a voluntary redundancy package to staff, but hasn't ruled out compulsory redundancies.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

