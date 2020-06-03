Buyers headed to the dealer for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class sedan will get a healthy helping of extra technology to go along with the pretty shape.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class gets the brand's latest MBUX infotainment system and a variety of the latest driver-assistance features, Mercedes announced Wednesday.

All 2021 CLS models will come standard with the MBUX infotainment system. Like last year, the system features two 12.3-inch digital displays under one piece of glass, but now the center screen accepts touch controls. The system also responds to the phrase "Hey Mercedes," has the ability to learn driver habits and anticipate them, and is available with optional augmented reality for navigation. The system's artificial intelligence can predict that a user will make a phone call on a Tuesday night like they have in the past and prompt that call with the phone number. The augmented reality can overlay the standard navigation system's video view with arrows, traffic light status, and addresses. Also newly optional is MBUX Interior Assist, which can control some functions by gestures.

A few new driver-assistance features will also be offered. The car will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a cross-traffic function that can work when turning across an oncoming lane. The adaptive cruise control function now takes live traffic information into account. A new Active Stop-and-Go Assist feature can largely drive the car for you in traffic at speeds up to 37 mph and restart the car when it stops after a wait of up to a minute instead of 30 seconds.

Mercedes also adds two new colors to the CLS's color palette, too. They are Mojave Silver and Cirrus Silver because Mercedes needs more silvers.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class goes on sale late this year. Prices haven't been announced, but buyers can expect a slight rise from the $70,945 of the current CLS 450, $73,445 of the CLS 450 4Matic, and $82,195 of the CLS 53 AMG.