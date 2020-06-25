Swedish performance marques Koenigsegg and Polestar took to social media earlier this month to tease a future collaboration.

The companies posted to their respective Instagram pages a photo of the Koenigsegg Gemera together with the Polestar Precept concept, along with the message that something "exciting" and "interesting" would be happening soon on the west coast of Sweden, where both companies are located.

While there was suggestion that we could have seen a car meet, to allow the public to get a close-up look at the Gemera and Precept concept, both of which were due to be unveiled in March at the Geneva International Motor Show, or perhaps even a performance shootout between the cars, we instead got a video of the CEOs and design chiefs from each brand talking about the two very different cars. From Koenigsegg there's CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg and design chief Sasha Selipanov, and from Polestar there's CEO Thomas Ingenlath and design chief Maximilian Missoni.

Koenigsegg Gemera

In case you've forgotten, the Gemera is Koenigsegg's latest hypercar. It's the company's first four-seater, as well as its first car without a V-8. Instead, the Gemera features a hybrid system combining a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-3 and three electric motors for a combined output of 1,700 horsepower. That's enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 248 mph, according to Koenigsegg. Production will be capped at 300 units, which is significantly higher than any previous Koenigsegg.

Polestar Precept concept

As for the Precept concept, it was developed to showcase Polestar's future design direction, a direction that will take the brand further away from its Volvo roots. The Precept is a large, electric four-door grand touring car. Low, aerodynamic, and spacious inside for four, it blends classic elements of automotive design with new styling cues enabled by its electric powertrain.