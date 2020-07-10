The 2020 Formula One World Championship was set to host a record 22 rounds but then the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic came and threw a spanner in the works.

The start of the season was postponed to July and organizers are reshuffling things in order to get the most rounds possible before the year is out.

The first eight rounds were confirmed in early June and on Friday the organizers added the Tuscan and Russian grands prix to the list. These will be held at the Mugello and Sochi circuits, respectively. Italy's Mugello is owned by Ferrari and has never hosted an F1 race. The special round at Mugello this year will coincide with Ferrari's 1,000th grand prix.

Due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, dates for additional rounds will be finalized in the coming weeks. Organizers are confident however that we'll get between 15 and 18 rounds before the completion of the season in December.

As announced in April, the season kicked off on July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria. A second round in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix, will be held on July 12. The same doubleheader-style schedule will take place in August with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, United Kingdom, scheduled for Aug. 2 and then a special 70th Anniversary Grand Prix to take place at Silverstone the following Sunday, Aug. 9. The special race is to mark this year's 70th anniversary of the hosting of the first F1 race, which took place at Silverstone back in 1950.

The dates for the first ten rounds of the revised 2020 F1 calendar are as follows:

July 5 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg, Austria

July 12 - Styrian Grand Prix - Spielberg, Austria

July 19 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest, Hungary

August 2 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone, United Kingdom

August 9 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone, United Kingdom

August 16 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona, Spain

August 30 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

September 6 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza, Italy

September 13 - Tuscan Grand Prix - Mugello, Italy

September 27 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi, Russia