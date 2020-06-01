The first redesigned Defender in over three decades has finally landed and carries a starting price of $50,925. Interestingly, the most affordable model at the moment is the bigger, more practical five-door Defender 110 and not the three-door Defender 90.

Ferrari for reasons unclear decided to give Kimi Raikkonen an old Formula One race car. The particular car is the one the Finn drove to victory in the 2018 United States Grand Prix.

Now that France's PSA Group is merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, all the FCA brands suddenly have access to platforms supporting battery-electric powertrains. Alfa Romeo is likely to be among the first FCA brands with an EV, and we could see it launch one as early as 2022.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is ready to hit trails in US

Ferrari gifts Kimi Raikkonen race-winning F1 car

Alfa Romeo's first EV could be a subcompact SUV

2021 Ford F-150 set to be revealed June 25

Audi's Artemis rapid-development skunkworks plans highly efficient EV for 2024

Kia Stinger sport sedan might switch to electric, hints design boss

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition asks what you need in a truck

Here's how electric hypercar batteries are dyno tested

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: 42-mile plug-in could cost less than RAV4 Hybrid