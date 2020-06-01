Kimi Raikkonen may be driving for Alfa Romeo's Formula One team these days, but Ferrari hasn't forgotten the achievements the Finn delivered during his time in Maranello.

Ferrari made this known with a Twitter post Friday which included a thank you message and a photo of a 2018 Ferrari SF71H F1 car being delivered to Raikkonen.

Raikkonen responded with a post the following day showing the freshly delivered F1 racer in his garage, sitting together with some of his motorcycles.

The particular SF71H is the one Raikkonen drove to victory in the 2018 United States Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

It was his first win after returning to Ferrari in 2014. Raikkonen of course won plenty of times for Ferrari during his first stint with the team lasting from 2007-2009, including securing the Drivers' Championship title in 2007.

Raikkonen, now 40, joined Alfa Romeo in 2019. He finished 12th that season with a best-placed finish of fourth at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

He is now in preparation for the 2020 F1 season which organizers are confident of commencing July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix.