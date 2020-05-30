Bugatti has just launched the Chiron Pur Sport and describes it as the company's most extreme hypercar yet. The $3.6 million heavy hitter has been designed for the track, and comes with enough leeway in its stability control that steering via the throttle is possible.

2021 Acura TLX

Acura unveiled its redesigned 2021 TLX this week, which includes a new Type S performance range-topper. The sedan offers a racier shape, a stiff new chassis, and an all-turbocharged powertrain menu with future performance potential.

2020 Honda Civic Type R

Honda is out testing its next-generation Civic Type R, but the current generation still offers plenty of thrills. This week we tested the updated 2020 model.

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

Another car we tested was the 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition, a car that doesn't take itself too seriously and is better for it. It has half the power of the Supra, but it's not half of the fun.

2021 BMW 5-Series

An updated 2021 BMW 5-Series boasting a fresh look and new tech was revealed this week. The most potent version revealed was the 523-horsepower M550i but there's still M5, M5 Competition and new M5 CS models in the pipeline.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz's next-generation GLC was spied this week. New proportions should result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.

Teaser for 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Another vehicle coming down the line is a modern Ford Mustang Mach 1. It's going to be the most track-focused Mustang equipped with the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8.

Teaser for next Nissan Z sports car

And finally, Nissan teased its next-generation Z sports car. Tipped to be called a 400Z, the new car looks to have retro-inspired styling and a smaller footprint that the current 370Z.