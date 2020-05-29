Ford's Mach 1 nameplate is set for a comeback, and don't worry, it's not going to end up on a crossover SUV.

The Blue Oval on Friday confirmed the return of the Mach 1 nameplate for a special-edition Mustang due later this year as a 2021 model. It will essentially replace the Mustang Bullitt which bows out after 2020.

Prototypes for the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 have already been spotted but Ford has released its own teaser shots which reveal even more details. What stands out most is the new grille which features two large circular openings. The design mimics the additional driving lights of the original 1969 Mustang Mach 1, though it isn't clear if the openings on the modern car serve as intakes or housing for new light units.

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 also features a new front fascia, chunky exhaust tips, unique wheels, beefy Brembos, and a new rear aerodynamics package with a unique wing and diffuser combo.

Ford is short on details but has confirmed the car is coming with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. The Mustang Bullitt makes 480 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V-8 and a similar number should feature in the Mach 1.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V-8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability,” said Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons.

Teaser for 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The automaker also said the car will be the most track-focused Mustang equipped with the 5.0-liter V-8. This means we can look forward to better handling than even the Mustang GT equipped with the Performance Pack 2.

The Mach 1 name made its debut on the 1969 Mustang and continued through 1978. Ford then revived it for the 2003 and 2004 model years, with the name bringing a bump in power, as well as Brembo front brake rotors, Tokico gas shocks and struts, lower and stiffer springs, anti-lock brakes, comfort-weave-style leather upholstery, and a functional hood scoop.

Note, Ford is also working on a new Mustang Hybrid. The electrified 'Stang was originally due in 2020 but now isn't unlikely to arrive until the Mustang is redesigned for the 2023 model year.