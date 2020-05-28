The last Gymkhana video (the 10th in the series) saw Ken Block pass the steering wheel to occasional series guest star Travis Pastrana, hinting that Pastrana would take over in future videos. Now we have confirmation. Pastrana will star in Gymkhana 11, set to debut later this year, Block and Hoonigan Media Machine confirmed via press release Wednesday. That also means Subaru will return to the series.

Block drove Subarus in the early Gymkhana videos, before switching to Ford. Former motocross racer Pastrana is currently a Subaru rally driver and spokesperson, so he and the Japanese automaker are a package deal. It's unclear what Subaru Pastrana will drive in Gymkhana 11, but one of his WRX STI rally cars seems like a good bet.

This will be the first Gymkhana video without Block at the wheel, but Pastrana is no stranger to the series. In addition to his aforementioned appearance in Gymkhana 10, he appeared in Gymkhana 5. Block and Pastrana were also teammates in the 2004 Rally America Championship.

Travis Pastrana

Block doesn't plan to give up his seat permanently, but does want to shake things up. Adding a new driver "sets the ground for a new game of one-upmanship," the press release said.

As Pastrana gears up for Gymkhana 11, Block is working on his latest project car, a carbon-fiber Fox-body Mustang dubbed "Hoonifox." That car currently exists only as renderings, but expect to see it in a future video once the build is complete.

As for Gymkhana 11, the filming location, car, and release date will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned.