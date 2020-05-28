Nissan has given us a first look at its next-generation Z sports car. Tipped to be called a 400Z, the new car looks to have retro-inspired styling and a smaller footprint that the current 370Z.

Formula One organizers have agreed to new rules affecting the next three seasons. Key among them is a stricter budget cap than previously planned, which will lead to job cuts at some teams.

Remember the Ford Shelby Cobra concept from 2004? The one-off car is privately owned and Jay Leno has just had a turn behind the wheel.

Nissan teases next-gen lineup including new Z sports car

F1 budget cap reduced to $145M in 2021, with further cuts to come

2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept roars into Jay Leno's Garage

Review update: 2021 Kia Seltos S Turbo stirs mixed emotions

Nissan to cut models, plants in turnaround strategy

Tesla lowers prices on all but Model Y, appears to drop free Supercharging

New Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared spy shots

The 2020 Honda CR-V fits the family without much flair

Aston Martin starts production of “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation cars

France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the basis for $9 billion program