Nissan has given us a first look at its next-generation Z sports car. Tipped to be called a 400Z, the new car looks to have retro-inspired styling and a smaller footprint that the current 370Z.
Formula One organizers have agreed to new rules affecting the next three seasons. Key among them is a stricter budget cap than previously planned, which will lead to job cuts at some teams.
Remember the Ford Shelby Cobra concept from 2004? The one-off car is privately owned and Jay Leno has just had a turn behind the wheel.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Nissan teases next-gen lineup including new Z sports car
F1 budget cap reduced to $145M in 2021, with further cuts to come
2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept roars into Jay Leno's Garage
Review update: 2021 Kia Seltos S Turbo stirs mixed emotions
Nissan to cut models, plants in turnaround strategy
Tesla lowers prices on all but Model Y, appears to drop free Supercharging
New Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared spy shots
The 2020 Honda CR-V fits the family without much flair
Aston Martin starts production of “Goldfinger” DB5 continuation cars
France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the basis for $9 billion program