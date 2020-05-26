The mid-size Mercedes-Benz E-Class might not be the brand's flagship, but it bristles with technology and seldom stands pat. Now, midway through the current generation's lifecycle, the 2021 E-Class coupe and cabriolet benefit from a series of upgrades announced earlier this year to the 2021 E-Class sedan.

Set to launch in the U.S. late this year, the 2021 E-Class coupe and cabriolet feature a new engine, an updated infotainment system, a new steering wheel, the latest driver-assist technologies, and a minor facelift, the brand announced on Tuesday.

Mercedes has so far shared that both the coupe and cabriolet will be offered in E450, E450 4Matic all-wheel drive, and E53 models. The E450 models will be powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 making the same 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 it replaces. The brand's EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, and provides stop/start functionality and a coasting feature. Mercedes hasn't released fuel-economy figures but says this engine will be more efficient than the twin-turbo V-6.

A more-powerful version of this engine continues in the E53, where it cranks out 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque and vaults the E53 coupe from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds (the cabriolet takes 4.5 seconds), according to Mercedes. Both engines are teamed with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and the E450 models come with rear- or all-wheel drive while the E53s get a sportier version of the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Unlike the sedan, Mercedes has not announced plans for a 255-hp E350 powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or an E350e plug-in hybrid in the coupe or cabriolet. We expect high-power E63 models to return.

The most obvious changes are on the outside, where the coupe and cabriolet get revised front and rear treatments. The E450 models feature a new diamond grille, flatter LED headlights with a different interior design, and new LED taillights. The E53s get an AMG grille with vertical bars, new LED headlights, two-piece LED taillights, and a revised rear bumper with a new diffuser insert. The E53s also have new 19-inch wheels, and all models get an expanded exterior color palette.

Inside, the dual 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system screens return as one large unit on all E-Class models, but the coupe and cabriolet adopt the MBUX user interface with voice control activated by the keywords "Hey Mercedes," a next-generation touchpad on the center console, and available augmented reality. The version in E53 models has AMG-specific displays and functions.

In all models, a new steering wheel has capacitive touch controls that can be used instead of the touchscreen or the center touchpad. The E53 models get their own AMG steering wheel with two AMG buttons to control vehicle systems. Cabriolet models also feature a special sun-reflecting leather and continue with a wind-deflector and a neck-level heating system as standard.

The new steering wheel has sensor mat technology that lets the driver-assistance systems know the driver is still in charge by placing a hand on the wheel instead of needing to move it, as was the case in the outgoing system. Automatic emergency braking with a cross-traffic function and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors with collision prevention, a surround-view camera system, and an automatic parking feature come standard. An available Driver Assistance Package includes adaptive cruise control that reduces the speed for curves, roundabouts, and toll booths; traffic sign recognition that will adjust the cruise control speed; active lane control; automatic lane changes; and passenger exit warnings for oncoming cars or bikes.

All 2021 E-Class models will be well equipped. The E450 models will come standard with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless device charging, 64-color ambient lighting, heated front seats, memory for the front seats, a Burmester sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires.

The E53 models will add a sport suspension with air springs, a heated steering wheel, and 19-inch alloy wheels on summer performance tires.

Notable optional features will include heated armrests and steering wheel, cooled front seats, massaging front seats, augmented reality for the navigation system, and a head-up display.

Prices for the 2021 E450 and E53 coupe and convertible models will be available closer to their on-sale date.