Mercedes-Benz is out testing a redesigned GLC-Class and the popular SUV looks to be growing in size for its next generation. New proportions should also result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.

Cadillac has finally provided the first glimpses of its new flagship sedan, the Celestiq. The battery-electric cruiser is the true Cadillac flagship we've all been waiting for, though it will probably end up priced like an ultra-luxury model since Cadillac plans to hand build it in very low volumes.

Bristol Cars went bankrupt in 2011 after a 65-year run. There was a promising revival a few years back but it also failed last March. Now there's a new revival whose aim is to launch updated versions of the Bristol Fighter and 411 models before launching a new car to be called the Buccaneer.

