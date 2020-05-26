Honda's next-generation Civic is coming up shortly, and a prototype for the Type R variant has just been spotted. Judging by the prototype, Honda is going with a more mature look for the next Civic range.

Mercedes-Benz's GLC looks to be growing in size for its next generation. New proportions should also result in a sleeker, sportier look compared to the current model.

Aston Martin is bleeding cash and its CEO has just been dropped. A successor has already been named, and he's none other than Mercedes-AMG chief Tobias Moers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer replaced by AMG chief Tobias Moers

The best 2020 Memorial Day new car sales include low-interest loans, money back

Ferrari recreates “Rendez-Vous” film in Monaco with F1 driver, SF90 Stradale

Musk: Tesla Cybertruck won't be downsized, but smaller follow-up truck a possibility

McLaren to shed 25 percent of staff as coronavirus slowdown bites

Study shows some dealers lag in describing teen safety features to new-car shoppers

Suki and Johnny Tran's Honda S2000s in "The Fast and Furious" movies were the same car

Electric oil tankers: A slick use of renewable energy?