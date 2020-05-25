Honda engineers are out testing the next generation of the Civic Type R. The current car is one our favorite cars here at Motor Authority, so the engineers have a solid base from which to prepare the redesigned model.

The current Civic generation arrived for the 2016 model year and brought with it a new platform that will likely be upgraded for the redesigned Civic expected to be introduced next year as a 2022 model. Given the advanced stage of this Civic Type R prototype, the fiery hot hatch should arrive alongside the regular model.

2020 Honda Civic Type R

The proportions of the new Civic Type R appear similar to the current generation, although the wedge-like shape of the current car looks to have taken on a smoother look for the new one. The rear wing also appears smaller, giving the car a more mature look.

The lights are new at both ends and there is an opening in the center of the rear fascia that's likely for mounting of the exhaust tips, just like on the current car. The single exhaust tip seen on this prototype is only a temporary unit.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also have a look inside. Both the steering wheel and dashboard design are new, with the designers choosing a detached screen mounted at the top of the center stack instead of an integrated unit like in the current generation.

It isn't clear what mechanical mods are planned but we can expect a version of the current generation's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 to be nestled under the hood of this prototype, possibly with more than the current 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual and front-wheel drive will likely be standard on the new Civic Type R, and some form of electrification is also a possibility.

Honda Civic Type R crate engine

Once again the car is expected to be offered in the Civic's hatchback body style only. This time around, production of the Civic hatch will move from its current home in the United Kingdom to North America, meaning the next Civic Type R will almost certainly be sourced locally. The move is scheduled for 2021.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.