We drove the 2020 Honda Civic Type R; the 2021 BMW 5-Series was spotted; and we took a look at the greatest car chase scenes of all time. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R—Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2018—is refreshed for the new decade and we took it for a spin. Current Type R owners shouldn't fret because Honda doesn't dial back the performance. The new Civic Type R has a more-compliant suspension for highway slogs and adds the ability to record performance driving.

Bosch's electronic stability control system turned 25 years old this week. What might be the most important automotive safety innovation in the last three decades, the tech has saved thousands of lives and prevented half a million crashes.

The refreshed 2021 BMW 5-Series will make its debut on May 27, but the facelifted luxury sedan was spotted on public roads undergoing testing with minimal camouflage. With updated front and rear ends and the latest tech inside, the new 5-Series should provide a lovely place to spend some time.

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has entered production. With 710 horsepower, a design like a sculpture, and a $1.1 million price tag, the production car is nearly identical to the prototype version, which debuted in 2018 at the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit in Italy.

The movie chase scene is an art form and a visceral experience. From introducing an element of danger to simply adding a cool factor, the chase scene can make or break a movie. We took a look at the top five car chase scenes of all time.