The production version of the $1.1 million Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has been revealed. Just 50 of the 710-horsepower special editions are being built and a few build slots are still up for grabs.

McLaren is now building the last of its 600LT sports cars. The last examples bound for the United States are 600LT Spiders forming an MSO special series inspired by an actual spider.

Film critic Dann Gire and movie historian Raymond Benson recently sat down to pick their top car chase scenes and explain what makes them great. We're sure you'll recognize most of them, though some may be new to readers.

