Acura will unveil a new generation of its TLX on May 28, and to build excitement the automaker on Wednesday released this single teaser shot.

The teaser shot is of the TLX Type S, a new performance variant to sit at the top of the redesigned TLX family.

2021 Acura TLX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We know the car is the Type S because of the “Type S” badge on the trunk lid. The quad-exhaust tips also match the design seen on early test mules for the car, and the “SH-AWD” badge confirms that all-wheel drive will be included.

Acura first announced the return of its Type S performance badge two years ago and confirmed at the time that a turbocharged V-6 will power the cars wearing the badge. The automaker on Wednesday said the V-6 is a newly developed 3.0-liter unit.

Acura Type S logo

Acura also said Wednesday that the new TLX will be its best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan yet, and that the Type S version will make it the quickest one, too. Helping make this possible is the Acura-exclusive platform that debuted in the 2019 RDX. It features premium touches including high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel in the construction for improved rigidity and MacPherson strut front suspension and five-link independent rear suspension for improved handling.

As for styling, Acura's Type S concept from 2019 points the way. The new teaser, together with our own spy shots of protoypes, suggest that the concept's striking design has been faithfully transferred over for production.

Acura Type S Concept

The redesigned TLX is expected to reach dealerships late this year. It will arrive as a 2021 model. Acura hasn't said whether the TLX Type S will be available at launch or later on.

Stay tuned.