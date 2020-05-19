Buying a new Porsche 911 or 718 is a special event, especially if it's your first. Like a new dad, many Porsche buyers want to be involved in the process every step of the way. Porsche is now making making that possible with a service that lets buyers track the build of their 911 or 718 from start to finish, remotely.

The "Porsche Track Your Dream" service for the My Porsche app and online portal lets customers follow every step, from assembly at Porsche's Zuffenhausen, Germany, factory, to shipment and delivery. The service is only available for custom-ordered 718 and 911 models, but there are plans to add the all-electric Taycan as well, Porsche said in a press release Tuesday.

Porsche customers get a unique link once an order is placed. It opens a web page that lets them track their cars through 14 "milestone events," according to Porsche. These include: order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, departure from Germany, port entry in the United States, and dealership arrival. A countdown shows progress in miles and days.

Porsche Track Your Dream

While the car is being built, customers can check on progress with feeds from cameras installed on assembly-line work stations. Cameras are already in place at two stations, with two more to follow, according to Porsche.

The Porsche Track Your Dream app is currently live for U.S. customers, and is also available in Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Other markets will follow in the coming months, Porsche said.

The service was developed by the automaker's Porsche Digital arm, which also recently launched an online sales platform for pre-owned cars. Porsche is looking to beef up its digital infrastructure ahead of a possible foray into online sales of new cars.