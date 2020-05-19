Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera is almost ready to show us its next great bespoke creation.

The new car, called the Berlinetta Aero, takes its inspiration from the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Speciale tipo race car that ran at the 1938 24 Hours of Le Mans and also features a body crafted by Touring. The striking racer, shown below, led for a significant portion of the 1938 race but ultimately retired due to engine trouble.

1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Speciale tipo Le Mans race car 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Speciale tipo Le Mans race car

Judging from a teaser released over the weekend, the Berlinetta Aero will replicate the wide rear haunches of the classic racer that inspired it. The car also appears to share some of its lines with Touring's curvaceous Disco Volante from 2013. That's not a bad thing.

The Disco was based on a modern Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione. Touring hasn't said what car forms the basis of the new Berlinetta Aero, so we'll just have to wait until the reveal.

Touring Superleggera Disco Volante

The reveal is set for this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, which was scheduled to start July 12 but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have said a new date will be announced shortly.

Touring only in April announced its entry in the United States, so there's the possibility we'll see the Berlinetta Aero offered here. Touring's first model to be offered locally is the Maserati GranTurismo-based Sciadipersia that debuted in 2018.