Volkswagen this week finally revealed when its redesigned Mk8 Golf will reach the United States. The new hatch is due here in the second half of 2021, and it's coming exclusively in the Golf GTI and Golf R performance variants.

Vector open-top 2+2 lifestyle vehicle with an El Camino-like bed sketch by Michael Santoro

American supercar marque Vector may be famous for its W8 and M12, but the company came up with designs for multiple other models, including more attainable models with front-engine layouts. This week we looked at some of the other cars imagined by former Vector designer Michael Santoro.

2021 Toyota Supra

The Supra nameplate was revived for 2020, with the new A90 generation sticking with inline-6 power and rear-wheel drive. For 2021, the Supra's inline-6 receives more power and is joined by a new inline-4 option. After testing both engines, it appears the inline-4 could be the winner.

2020 Lexus LS500

Another car we tested was Lexus' latest LS. While it's nothing like the two-door LC with which it's related, there's certainly no overlooking this flagship sedan.

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Coupe

We also tested the Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe. We appreciated its smooth turbocharged inline-6, elegant exterior, and gorgeous interior, but found the 9-speed automatic transmission and $20,000 in options troublesome. This is what rolling art and luxury should look and feel like.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was BMW's next-generation 4-Series Gran Coupe. Its sighting confirms that the next 4-Series family will have two sedans in the lineup, the other being the battery-electric i4.

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied was Aston Martin's new DBS GT Zagato. We're glad to report that the car brings radical looks, along with the performance to back them up.

Brabham BT62 Competition

And finally, Brabham this week started deliveries of its BT62 supercar. Among the first to be delivered was a gorgeous green and gold BT62 Competition race car destined to compete in the Britcar Endurance Championship.