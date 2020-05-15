Ken Block is passing his drifting skills onto the next generation. The YouTube star taught his 13-year-old daughter Lia how to drift and posted a YouTube video of the madness on Thursday. Proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, she seemed to get the hang of it pretty quickly.

Having just taught her to drive stick three days prior (in a Ford Focus RS), Block put Lia behind the wheel of his 1972 Ford Escort Mk2 RS. The race-prepped Escort is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder that makes 355 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, and it can rev to 9,000 rpm.

As the first Ford rally car, the Escort is the ancestor of the Fiestas and Focuses Block drives in competition and on camera.

Hoonigan Ken Block Gymkhana Ford Escort

Block considers it one of his "easier" cars to drive, but that's a relative term. It's easy to get the rear wheels spinning (which is good for drifting), but revs need to be kept high to keep the engine in its power band, requiring precise throttle control, Block said.

The venue for this driving session was Utah Motorsports Campus, about an hour's drive from Block's garage. The track is operating with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The paddock provided an expanse of empty tarmac—perfect for a novice driver three years away from being able to drive legally on public roads.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Block has managed to keep himself busy. He's using his quarantine time to start a new project car—a carbon-fiber Fox-body Mustang dubbed "Hoonifox" designed by the man behind the next Batmobile.

Click on the video above to see Lia get after it in a car very few 13-year-olds could handle.