We drove the updated 2021 Toyota Supra; we spied the 2021 BMW 4-Series; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Coupe. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Toyota Supra lineup has been expanded with a turbo-4 base model. The turbo-6 has more power, but after seat time in both we like the turbo-4's balance and poise better than the raucous turbo-6. With less weight on the front end, no limited-slip differential in the rear, and no adaptive dampers, the lighter Supra is the better Supra.

We revealed the lineup of unreleased supercars Vector was working on in the 1990s before the plug was pulled. The American supercar maker based in the swamps of Florida planned a targa version of the M12 supercar, a front-engine 2+2 hardtop convertible, and an open-top mid-engine El Camino-like lifestyle vehicle.

The 2021 BMW 4-Series was spotted lapping the Nürburgring in production form. The latest 4-Series will feature an evolutionary look, but the larger kidney grilles will likely be controversial. Expect turbo-4 and turbo-6 engines, along with rear- and all-wheel drive, to be offered.

General Motors unveiled the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle, in two versions. The Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle features a cop tires, cop wheels, cop suspension, and a cop engine, while the Special Services Vehicle version is designed for lighter, non-pursuit work. The interior of both versions is designed to better fit police duty with specific seats and wider rear door openings.

After a week in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Coupe, we determined it's sublime. We appreciated its smooth turbocharged inline-6, elegant exterior, and gorgeous interior, but found the 9-speed automatic transmission and $20,000 in options troublesome. This is what rolling art, and luxury, should look and feel like.