Every new 911 traces its roots back to the original sports car from the 1960s, but only one draws rings back to the originals.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S were revealed Sunday, the latest in the 992 generation and certainly not the last. The Targa 4 and 4S directly follow the 911 Turbo S and precede a handful more models that are certainly in the mail later down the line. (GT3, GT2, 911 T, GTS, who knows maybe a bear or something.)

The Targa 4 and Targa 4S rely on twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6s that are already familiar to Porsche fans. The same engines appear in the Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S coupes and convertibles and make 379 horsepower and 443 horsepower in the Targa 4 and Targa 4S, respectively. An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic is standard, and a 7-speed manual is a no-cost swap into Targa 4S models.

Porsche says the Targa 4 takes just four seconds to sprint up to 60 mph from a standstill; the Targa 4S takes just 3.4 seconds when equipped with an automatic and optional Sport Chrono package. If that doesn't dry your wet hair fast enough, Porsche says the Targa 4 hits a top speed of 179 mph and the 4S maxes out at 188 mph.

Like the name implies, the Targa 4 and Targa 4S get all-wheel traction via Porsche's improved rear-biased, all-wheel-drive system. The front axle's clutch and differential are both water-cooled with beefier clutches and a higher load capacity. A mechanical limited slip differential is standard on Targa 4S models equipped with a manual transmission, while automatic-equipped Targa 4S sports cars get an electronically controlled limited-slip differential with torque vectoring. (Targa 4 models can have the rear e-differential added as an option.)

Porsche's active dampers are standard on the new 911 Targa and can button down the suspension from normal to sport for living that #bestlife, Porsche edition.

The Targa 4 shuttles power to staggered-width tires: 295/35 ZR on 20-inch wheels at the rear, 235/40 ZR on 19-inch wheels at the front. The 4S uses wider rubber: 305/30 ZR on 21-inch wheels at the rear and 245/35 ZR on 20-inch wheels at the front. Steel stoppers are standard on both with four-piston, fixed pinchers on 13-inch cast-iron rotors at all four corners of the Targa 4. The Targa 4S upgrades the front brakes to six-piston calipers on 13.8-inch rotors, four-piston on 13.8-inch rotors at the rear. Porsche carbon ceramic brakes are optional on both cars.

Oh yeah, and the hoop. The pièce de résistance of the Targa 4 and Targa 4S comes in signature silver as standard, or can be ordered in black, with "Targa" stamped onto the sides, natch. The new Targa follows the 992's wider body and unbroken light at the tail end. Inside, Porsche's 10.9-inch touchscreen breaks open what's otherwise a lightly styled cabin, and yes, the tach is still in the middle and the ignition is still on the left.

The 2021 Porsche Targa 4 and 4S will arrive toward the end of this year and will cost at least $120,650 for the Targa 4 and $136,550 for the Targa 4S. Porsche promises a special edition Targa 4S coming in June, although didn't say what that would be.