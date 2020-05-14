The long road to getting the Brabham BT62 into customer hands is finally over, with the Australian race team and nascent supercar manufacturer finally starting deliveries of its first customer cars.

Among the first is a BT62 Competition model, essentially a stripped-out, race-ready version of the stunning supercar. The BT62 Competition is the one closest to an actual race car, and it's the version Brabham will use as the basis of any race car entered in the World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class, should Brabham end up entering the series.

The customer taking delivery of this green and gold BT62 Competition is British race team Horsepower Racing, which plans to enter the car later this year in the Britcar Endurance Championship.

Brabham BT62 Competition

Other versions of the BT62 include the track-focused BT62 Ultimate Track Car and street-legal BT62 Road Compliant Car. Brabham is building these versions, too, and will start delivering them in the coming months to customers in Europe and Asia Pacific, assuming the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic doesn't cause any hiccups.

Brabham will build just 70 examples of the BT62 at its plant in Adelaide, Australia, each priced from $1.3 million. The company will then introduce new models, including potentially a more attainable car.

The BT62 weighs just 2,142 pounds (in BT62 Ultimate Track Car specification) yet generates 700 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque from a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8. The BT62 also employs componentry from some of motorsport’s finest, including pushrod-actuated adjustable Ohlins dampers with coilover springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin racing slicks, and an adjustable traction control system. An aggressive aerodynamics package also delivers 2,645 pounds of downforce, which should help make the car a real beast on the track.