Aston Martin is almost ready to launch the next creation from its longstanding partnership with Italian design house Zagato.

The car is a bespoke version of the DBS Superleggera, which goes by the name DBS GT Zagato. Its design was shown late last year to mark Zagato's centennial, and since then a handful of prototype example have been spotted.

The prototype is completely devoid of camouflage gear and thus reveals numerous details, including a full-width grille, multi-element taillights, and center-lock wheels. Another key element is the single-piece, double-bubble roof. There's no rear window so Aston Martin needed to install a digital rearview mirror.

The prototype in the video also sports the production version's grille which consists of 108 diamond-shaped, carbon-fiber pieces that remain flush with the grille when the car is parked and open up when the engine is running to allow air to flow through. The production version will also sport a number of gold accents that also aren't found on the prototypes.

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

Gold will be a central theme of the interior, too, though buyers with less ostentatious tastes will be able to select more traditional aluminum or carbon fiber as an alternative.

Powering the DBS GT Zagato is Aston Martin's familiar 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, tuned in this latest application to deliver 760 horsepower, or 45 hp more than in the DBS Superleggera.

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato continuation car

Aston Martin will build just 19 examples of the car all up, though you won't be able to buy it by itself. Aston Martin is offering it together with a continuation example of the 1960s-era DB4 GT Zagato in what is being labeled the DBZ Centenary Collection. The price of the collection is a cool 6 million British pounds (approximately $7.85 million), and all build slots are likely sold.

Deliveries of the DB4 GT Zagato continuation car started late last year. The DBS GT Zagato starts delivery in late 2020. We should point out that only the DBS GT Zagato will be legal on the street, with the DB4 GT Zagato relegated to track use only likely due to it not meeting modern regulations.