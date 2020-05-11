Volvo will launch a coupe-like SUV related to its next-generation XC90 SUV, Motor Trend reported on Monday.

It will reportedly be called the XC100 Recharge, with the name signifying that it will be offered with electric power only. “Recharge” is the designation Volvo uses for electric cars, starting with the recently revealed XC40 Recharge.

It will also reportedly come with a price tag of $85,000, meaning it will essentially fill in for Volvo's unloved XC90 T8 Excellence which was originally priced above $100,000 but needed to be heavily discounted to get it out the door. With a unique design, the XC100 Recharge should have a better chance of avoiding the same fate.

2017 Volvo XC90 Excellence

The redesigned XC90, and thus the XC100 as well, will be based on an updated version of the current generation's SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) modular platform, dubbed SPA2. The updated platform takes the best bits of the current platform and adds the latest technologies in the areas of electrification, connectivity and self-driving capability.

The redesigned XC90 is set to arrive in 2022, offering both hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. According to Motor Trend, the electric-only XC100 Recharge will arrive the following year.

We know production of the redesigned XC90 will take place in the United States. It's possible any XC100 Recharge model will be built here as well given the demand for large SUVs in the U.S.