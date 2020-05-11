Toyota is bringing a hot hatch to the United States, and it will most likely be Corolla-based. What's interesting is that Toyota is referring to the new model as being part of its GR performance sub-brand and not the more familiar TRD.

A Lotus Esprit formerly owned by Lotus founder Colin Chapman is currently for sale. It's a 1981 model that features modifications specified by Chapman himself.

Elon Musk has announced plans to move Tesla's headquarters out of California due to frustration over coronavirus lockdowns where the company's vehicle plant is located. He took to Twitter over the weekend to make the announcements known.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

