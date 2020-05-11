Karma, California's other EV manufacturer, on Friday unveiled a version of its E-Flex platform designed for affordable battery-electric cars.

The E-Flex is Karma's in-house developed modular platform capable of spawning both battery-electric and extended-range electric cars, and it is currently found in Karma's Revero line of sedans.

Karma wants to license the platform to other companies though, and over the past weeks has been demonstrating multiple applications for the platform ranging from extended-range commercial vans to battery-electric supercars with as much as 1,100 horsepower on tap. There are as many as 22 possible configurations for the platform when you factor in various options for batteries, motors, transmissions, suspension, subframes and steering.

2020 Karma Revero GT

The affordable version of the platform, which Karma refers to as the Everyday BEV E-Flex, features an 80-kilowatt-hour battery in the floor and a single electric motor at the front axle. It's also much shorter than other versions of the platform, making it suited to compact cars that Karma envisages being used as commuter vehicles or as vehicles for ride-sharing and last-mile delivery.

As mentioned above, Karma wants to license its platform technology to other companies. It says the platform offers a solution for firms looking for a fast, relatively low-cost solution to entering the EV game. By using an off-the-shelf platform, a company can avoid the cost of developing, testing and certifying one from scratch.

It doesn't Karma has forgotten its own lineup. In 2021, the company will introduce a battery-electric Revero GTE sedan which will offer up to 400 miles of range on a charge.