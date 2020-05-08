We spent some time in the 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe; we drove the 2020 Genesis G70; and coronavirus has affected the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe is a more stylish four-door alternative to the 7-Series. We found it has a Teutonic rumble from its twin-turbo V-8, the best stitching ever, and a gorgeous design. However, the M8 has way too many drive modes, the rear seat is compromised, and the gesture control system is more of a gimmick than a usable daily feature.

We looked at the history of Ruf. The company known for the CTR Yellow Bird dates back to 1939 and became what it is today after founder Alois Ruf, Sr. witnessed the crash of a Porsche 356. Today the company modifies Porsches and builds its own cars from scratch.

The 2020 Genesis G70 has nailed the luxury sports sedan target. It won't be the right fit for everyone due to compromised space in the trunk and rear seat, but it has a smooth turbocharged V-6, a driver-focused cockpit, sharp dynamics, and great detailing. We think it's a value-packed sport sedan.

The 2021 BMW M4 was spied undergoing performance testing on the Nürburgring. While the prototype was in production form, it was covered in heavy camouflage to conceal its body. Expect its turbocharged inline-6 to make about 473 horsepower in base spec when it debuts later in 2020.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is the first mid-engine Corvette in the marque's 67-year history. It also might become very rare. Production was first delayed by the United Auto Worker's strike, and now the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the line. If the plant can't reopen again before fall, the 2,700 or 2020 Corvettes already built could be it before the 2021 models begin rolling off the line.