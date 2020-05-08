After 11 seasons and more than 80 episodes, it looks like funny man and avid car nut Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" is finally running out of gas.

During a press conference to discuss his new Netflix special “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” Seinfeld said he feels like there's nothing left to achieve with "Comedians In Cars" and that the show is unlikely to return for a 12th season, Variety reported Monday.

“We haven’t planned anything with that show,” he said. “I know they look very casual and easy, but they’re actually kind of a lot of work; the editing is very intense and I feel like I may have done that exploration, at this point.”

"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” first aired in 2012, originally on the streaming platform Crackle. It later made the switch to Netflix, with the most recent season, number 11, dropping last July.

Over the years, there were many big celebrities featured on the show, including Jerry Lewis, former President Barack Obama, and of course the former crew from “Seinfeld.” Naturally, there were plenty of memorable cars on the show as well, including one of the earliest Porsche 356s, a 1969 Pontiac GTO, a 1969 Lamborghini Miura, and even a 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

In related news, an appeals court in New York City on Thursday dismissed claims made by writer Christian Charles that he was the originator of the idea for “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” In his original lawsuit filed in 2018, Charles, who has worked with Seinfeld for almost two decades, said he first prompted the idea to the comedian as early as 2001.

Lawyers for Seinfeld argued that there are numerous shows with a similar concept, making the concept “generic and stock” and thus not subject to copyright protection.