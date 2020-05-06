Ram is thought to be preparing a new mid-size pickup truck for the United States and parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been caught renewing a trademark for the Dakota name. Many automakers are now offering mid-size pickups, so it makes sense that Ram would want to join the fray.

Production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray only just commenced when the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic hit. Only about 2,700 were built before production came to a stop. Depending on when production resumes, we could be looking at very low numbers for the 2020 model year.

Land Rover has been spotted testing prototypes for a V-8 version of its modern Defender. The new off-roader has been announced with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 296 horsepower and a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid setup rated at 395 hp, and the addition of a V-8 option should see the output rise to over 500 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Trademark filing hints at possible return of Dakota mid-size pickup

Coronavirus could limit 2020 Chevrolet Corvette production to 2,700 cars

V-8-powered Land Rover Defender in the works

Pickup trucks outsell cars for the first time, and it may not be temporary

BMW USA bids farewell to European delivery option

Tesla's battery approach vs. others: Teardown video breaks it down

2021 Jaguar XF Sportbrake spy shots

2020 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2020 Toyota Corolla: Compare Cars

2020 BMW Alpina D3 S diesel arrives with 538 pound-feet

Commentary: Emissions–not gas mileage–should be foundation for Cash for Clunkers reboot