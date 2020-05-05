Nissan is struggling, but the automaker has a turnaround strategy that it plans to announce on May 28. According to reports, the key pillar of the new strategy is a focus on just three markets: the United States, Japan and China.

The 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe is the brand's style and performance leader, and we've just driven it. The car is definitely worth a look if you have the funds, especially the M8 variant which comes with over 600 horsepower.

Tuning firm Jaye Fab is developing a conversion package for the Dodge Magnum that will make the wagon resemble the modern Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. It even plans to drop an actual Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 under the hood to make the conversion legit.

