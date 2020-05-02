This week Lanzante came out with the McLaren P1 GTR-18 special edition, of which just six are destined to be built. The cars feature a long-tail design and have been developed to honor six original McLaren F1 GTR Longtail racers.

McLaren Speedtail

Another McLaren in the headlines this week was the Speedtail. McLaren finally revealed details on the hypercar's 1,055-horsepower hybrid powertrain.

2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Audi revealed pricing for the 2020 E-Tron Sportback which reaches showrooms in the summer. The coupe-like SUV is the second of 20 EVs Audi plans to have in its lineup by 2025.

2020 Lexus RC F

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2020 Lexus RC F. The car's been around for a few years now and has just been given a mild refresh that includes five more hp.

2021 BMW 4-Series prototype

BMW provided the first details on its next-generation 4-Series. The new coupe is based on the same platform underpinning the 3-Series, but features specific tweaks to give it its own character—including a wider rear track.

Teaser for 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Hyundai also provided the first details on a new Elantra N Line compact sport sedan coming to replace the previous 201-horsepower Elantra Sport. Expect the car to come with a punchy turbocharged engine, sport-tuned suspension, and a few visual tweaks to set it apart from the regular Elantra.

Glickenhaus 008

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus revealed plans for yet another vehicle. The latest, referred to as the 008, is a high-riding version of the 004 sports car.

Glenn Bell's 1963 Pontiac Tempest LeMans drag car

And finally, Senior Editor Kirk Bell recounted the story of the search for his dad's old Pontiac drag car. Time and again, Kirk was able to find the car but hasn't been able to bring himself to buy it.