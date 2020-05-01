We recounted the story of the car that couldn't get away; we detailed how to properly wash a car; and the 2022 BMW i4 was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Senior Editor Kirk Bell recounted the story of the search for his dad's old Pontiac drag car. Time and again, Kirk was able to find the car but hasn't been able to bring himself to buy it.

A clean car is a happy car. We laid out the proper steps to safely wash your vehicle while minimizing the potential for scratching the paint. Follow this procedure and you'll have a shiny, happy, and clean vehicle.

Jaguar's future is about elegance and the man behind it is Julian Thomson. Thomson told Motor Authority his team wants to bring emotion, romance, and glamor back to the Jaguar brand.

Porsche released new head units for older models that add Apple CarPlay and other modern features. The units slot into the dashboard of any 911 model from the 1960s to the mid 1990s with a factory appearance.

The electric 2022 BMW i4 was spotted undergoing testing with minimal camouflage in production form. The i4 looks like a 4-Series Gran Coupe and is expected to have more than 250 miles of range when it debuts in 2021.