Lamborghini is set to unveil a new car on May 7.

All Lamborghini is willing to say about the car is that it will complete the automaker's model range.

We know Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division is developing a hardcore version of the Aventador due for a reveal later in 2020, though this will be a limited edition and thus not part of the automaker's regular model range.

Rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan Evo

An alternative is a convertible version of the Huracan Evo RWD that was launched in January. The previous Huracan RWD had a convertible option so it makes sense that the updated Huracan Evo RWD does, too.

Lamborghini announced the new car on Friday together with news that the automaker is set to resume production at its plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, on May 4. Production came to a stop in mid-March due to measures implemented by the Italian government to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The plant is where Lamborghini assembles all of its models, and in the past weeks the automaker repurposed some of its departments to produce masks and visors for the St. Orsola Hospital in nearby Bologna.