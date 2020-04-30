Ford hasn't built an Excursion since 2005 but this behemoth of the road could be set for a return, if a recent trademark filing is any indication.

Motor Trend was first to notice a trademark filing for the Excursion name made by Ford on April 24 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Before you get too excited, we should point out that automakers often file trademarks simply to protect the rights to a name, and that's exactly what Ford spokesman Mike Levine indicated to Motor Authority when asked for comment.

“As a normal course of business, we routinely renew trademark filings to maintain ownership and control of the trademark,” he said. “Ford values the esteemed Excursion name and history.”

In these days of CO2 mandates, it might seem odd that talk of Ford bringing back the world's biggest SUV is even making rounds on the Internet. However, we'll remind you that General Motors is set to launch a new Hummer in the fall of 2021, and Jeep has a new Grand Wagoneer in the works. Chevy has also just taken the wraps off an impressive new Suburban.

Any modern Excursion would almost certainly be based on the F-250 Super Duty platform, just like the original. The big pickup was last redesigned for 2017 and will likely be renewed once again in the first half of a decade. Perhaps we'll see an Excursion join it at the next redesign.

For you impatient folk, a number of aftermarket firms currently offer SUV conversions for the F-250, so you could build your own Excursion today. Two we've covered in the past are Hennessey Performance Engineering and Custom Autos by Tim.