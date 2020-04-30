Bollinger will make available its B2 battery-electric truck as a chassis cab, the company announced Thursday.

The B2 had previously been announced as a pickup truck with either single or crew cab designs, but Bollinger will also offer it as chassis cab, once again with either single or crew cab designs. Buyers will also be able to choose either enclosed or cutaway cabs.

Bollinger B2 chassis cab

The B2 is classified as a Class 3 truck, meaning it can underpin trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVRW) of between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds. The truck's payload rating is a maximum 5,000 pounds.

The B2 is based on Bollinger's highly flexible E-Chassis platform, which is available as a standalone chassis for buyers looking for ultimate flexibility. The E-Chassis can suit front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, and its wheelbase can also be easily adjusted to suit various body types. It comes with self-leveling suspension and can be fitted with portal axles and front and rear electronic locking differentials for off-road duty. Battery sizes range from 120-180 kilowatt-hours.

Bollinger Motors E-Chassis - March 2020

With its E-Chassis and B2 chassis cab, Bollinger is targeting commercial outfitters looking for a fast, relatively low-cost solution to entering the EV game. The company lists service providers for municipalities, parks, emergency response, construction and landscaping as just some of the potential customers.

“Commercial fleets will be able to reduce their overall cost of operation while buying a truck designed, engineered, and built in the U.S.A.,” said Robert Bollinger, CEO and founder of Bollinger.

Bollinger B2 chassis cab

The E-Chassis and B2 chassis cab will be made available in late 2021.

As for the regular B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, Bollinger has previously said production will start in the second half of 2020 with the first deliveries to follow in 2021. They are each priced to start from $125,000. Bollinger is yet to announce pricing for its E-Chassis and B2 chassis cab.