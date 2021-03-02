Even as it prepares its new 007 Le Mans Hypercar for the imminent start of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, American sports car manufacturer and race team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus continues to push on with development of even more models.

After the 007 comes the 008, naturally. What's the 008? It's a downsized version of SCG's Boot (005) off-roader, and was first annouced by the company last April. Over the weekend, SCG provided an update on the vehicle's progress, including releasing images of the finalized design.

The project actually started out as a bit of fun, with SCG imagining a vehicle blending the sexy body of the company's 004 supercar with the off-road running gear of the Boot. The company was then asked by fans whether it could develop a vehicle that could be assembled at home. The resulting design is the 008, something SCG has described as a kit car that can be built into something eligible for the Baja 1000 or Dakar Rally.

SCG CEO and founder James Glickenhaus previously cited everything from the Porsche 959 to the dune buggy Steve McQueen drove in "The Thomas Crown Affair" as inspiration. Similar to the numerous Porsche 911 Safari builds out there, the 008 retains the basic body of the low-slung performance car it's based on, but adds a jacked-up suspension, a roof rack, a winch, and a light bar for a more rugged look.

James Glickenhaus (left) in seating buck for 008 “Mini Boot”

Preliminary specs include a length of 182 inches, a steel chassis with composite body panels, a central driving position, and Fox coil-over suspension. The standards wheels will be 17 inchers wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich off-road racing tires. The curb weight will be approximately 3,500 pounds and the belly pan ground clearance should be about 18 inches.

The 008 will be sold without an engine, but it is designed to use a General Motors 2.2-liter 4-cylinder Ecotec crate engine and a Weddle transaxle, though other powertrains can be used. As for assembly, SCG said anyone with a proficiency for building Ikea furniture should have no problem with the 008.

SCG hasn't mentioned pricing, but keep in mind the company's 004 starts at $400,000 and is considered one of SCG's more affordable models.

Beyond the 008, SCG has teased two vehicles designed to run on hydrogen, though hasn't said whether production is planned. One is a supercar and the other is a pickup based on the Boot.