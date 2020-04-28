Porsche has added new features to its various 911 models for 2021. Among them is an available 7-speed manual transmission on the Carrera S. Previously, the car was offered exclusively with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A new Hyundai Elantra N Line compact sport sedan is coming to replace the previous 201-horsepower Elantra Sport. Expect the car to come with a punchy turbocharged engine, sport-tuned suspension, and a few visual tweaks.

Julian Thomson took over from veteran designer Ian Callum at Jaguar last year. Under his guidance, the future for the British brand's design will be driver-centric.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

