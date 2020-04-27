Math majors close your eyes: Porsche on Monday confirmed that 930 will go into 911.

The automaker confirmed that its 930 leather package, which is standard in the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, will be offered throughout the 911 range for 2021. The quilted pattern on the seats and doors resembles a similar pattern used for the legendary 930, which was built from 1975 to 1989. The 930 may have been a widow-maker but was also very pretty.

Porsche didn't say how much the 930 leather package will cost for the 911 and frankly, we're not sure we care. Just add it and roll it into our 240-month loan if you would please.

Also announced on Monday, Porsche said it will make available on 2021 911s its driver-assistance feature called InnoDrive, which uses GPS and sensor data to adapt the 911's speed based on the road ahead. The system, which is only available on 911s equipped with an automatic transmission, can accelerate and brake based on upcoming turns, and can help the driver select a gear.

The 911 will also add to its repertoire a GPS-based front lift system that can automatically raise the sports car's nose by 1.5 inches. Drivers can mark locations to raise the nose for steep driveways, speed bumps, or curbs, and the system will remember those markers when traveling in any direction.

Combined with the new Python Green color for 2021, we're running out of reasons not to mortgage everything we own to buy a new 911.