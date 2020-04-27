It was only in February that Czinger introduced its 21C, but the American performance startup already has a faster version of the hybrid hypercar in the offing.

A wide-body 21C boasting as much as 1,331 horsepower, or 98 horses more than the regular 21C, is being developed, Jens Sverdrup, the chief commercial officer at Czinger, told Piston Heads in an interview published last week.

Czinger 21C

According to Sverdrup, who before joining Czinger worked for rival hypercar marques Koenigsegg and Rimac, the wide-body 21C will feature a bespoke chassis setup, a wider body, and wider tires. Such modifications should help improve traction via mechanical and aerodynamic methods.

The extra horsepower will come from a tweaked version of the regular 21C's powertrain which consists of a bespoke 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and a trio of electric motors. Two of the motors power the front wheels while the V-8 powers the rear pair. The third electric motor is mated to the V-8 and acts as a generator. It ensures the vehicle's pair of fast-charging lithium-titanate batteries are always topped up.

Czinger 21C

Considering the regular 21C will already sprint to 62 mph in 1.9 seconds, pass the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, and accelerate all the way up to 248 mph and back down to zero in 29 seconds, we can only imagine what a more powerful version with more traction will do.

Right now the company is working on getting its in-house developed V-8 to match the refinement and smoothness of an engine with much less power on hand, and then work on the first customer cars can begin, Sverdrup said.

Czinger 21C

Czinger plans to build just 80 examples of the 21C, and anyone with a build slot will have the option to select from the regular or wide-body models. Prices start at $1.7 million and the first deliveries are scheduled to commence in late 2021.

At the 21C's launch, Czinger CEO and founder Kevin Czinger said the plan was to make the company a proper performance marque with multiple models. Czinger has at least three more models on the drawing board, according to Sverdrup, and the first of these will start arriving after 2023. They will be more attainable than the 21C but still be exclusive offerings with extreme performance.