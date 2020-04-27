Ferrari is about to drop the top on its flagship supercar. A prototype for what appears to be an open-top version of the SF90 Stradale has just been spotted.
Karma Automotive has revealed a new version of its E-Flex modular EV platform. The latest version has been developed with supercar applications in mind and offers up to 1,100 horsepower.
A Swiss industrialist by the name of Fritz Schlumpf managed to acquire a collection of 30 original Bugattis. Incredibly, he paid just $85,000 for the cars back in the 1960s. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $720,000 today, or a fraction of what a modern Bugatti costs.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
