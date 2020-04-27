Ferrari is about to drop the top on its flagship supercar. A prototype for what appears to be an open-top version of the SF90 Stradale has just been spotted.

Karma Automotive has revealed a new version of its E-Flex modular EV platform. The latest version has been developed with supercar applications in mind and offers up to 1,100 horsepower.

A Swiss industrialist by the name of Fritz Schlumpf managed to acquire a collection of 30 original Bugattis. Incredibly, he paid just $85,000 for the cars back in the 1960s. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $720,000 today, or a fraction of what a modern Bugatti costs.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider spy shots

Karma's latest EV platform delivers 1,100 horsepower, 0-60 acceleration in under 1.9 seconds

The man who owned and lost 30 Bugattis

2020 Chevy Blazer vs. 2020 Chevrolet Equinox: Compare Crossover SUVs

Toyota Yaris Cross is a handsome crossover we won't see in the US

Kia electric car: 300-mile range, 20-minute fast-charging, arriving by late 2021

The Koenigsegg Regera's battery pack is made by Rimac

Review update: 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum is a $50,000 proposition

2022 BMW X2 spy shots

Tesla Model Y teardown: Smart cost-cutting, but no hidden V2G potential