Karma Automotive continues to introduce new versions of its E-Flex modular EV platform.

The latest, referred to as the High-Performance E-Flex platform, has been developed with battery-electric supercar applications in mind. The stunning SC2 concept car unveiled last November is a taste of what's possible.

Karma's E-Flex platform is a highly modular design capable of spawning battery-electric and extended-range EVs. There are as many as 22 possible configurations when you factor in various options for the batteries and motors Karma is offering, with the High-Performance configuration the most enticing yet.

Karma SC2 concept

The High-Performance E-Flex platform features four independent electric motors for all-wheel drive and a peak output of 1,100 horsepower. This, according to Karma, will enable a vehicle to sprint to 60 mph in less than 1.9 seconds. That's performance that matches claims made by Tesla for its redesigned Roadster, as well as claims made by Rimac and Pininfarina for their respective C_Two and Battista electric hypercars.

The High-Performance E-Flex platform also features Karma's own high-density inverter technology and enough battery capacity to deliver up to 400 miles of range, likely with moderate driving only.

Other versions of the E-Flex platform include an extended-range setup currently in use in Karma's Revero GT and Revero GTS sedans. A battery-electric version will debut in 2021 in a new Revero GTE sedan that in range-topping guise will deliver 400 miles of range. Karma has also shown an E-Flex platform that integrates self-driving technology.

2020 Karma Revero GT

More E-Flex platform applications will be revealed in the coming weeks. Karma has previously hinted at pickup and SUV applications.

“The goal of all of Karma’s E-Flex platforms is to offer our partners a multitude of electric mobility solutions with different drive motor systems and battery pack variants; our High-Performance E-Flex platform is among the most premium of these configurations, offering unprecedented performance results,” said Kevin Zhang, chief technology officer at Karma.

Karma isn't the only company in the EV space look to sell both cars and technology. Rival EV startups Bollinger, Canoo and Rivian also have platforms up for sale. In the case of Canoo and Rivian, major automakers have already signed up to use the startups' platforms.