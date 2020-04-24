Travis Pastrana is getting twitchy being at home. The father, husband, racer, and perhaps the world's nicest daredevil is at his best when he can go where others don't. Being cooped up at home is scary for him. Pastrana is keeping busy with sim racing.

The mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the floor, not the ceiling. Yet to come are Z06, Grand Sport, ZR1, and range-topping Zora models. Engines will range from a twin-turbo, flat-crank 5.5-liter V-8 to the base car's 6.2-liter V-8 paired with an electric motor to a hybridized version of the twin-turbo, flat-crank V-8. The Corvette is looking to take on hypercars.

The first of the 40 customers who plunked down $5.8 million for the Bugatti Divo are finally taking delivery of their hypercars. The Divo's development has been completed and cars are going out despite the virus. Deliveries will push into next year or beyond. The entire 40-unit production run was sold out before the car was revealed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Sim racing is keeping Subaru's Travis Pastrana from going crazy, but only barely

Mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette Zora reportedly hybrid with 1,000 hp, ZR1 850 hp

First Bugatti Divos now being delivered

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Mazda 3: Compare Cars

Tesla Model S drops 0-60 mph time to 2.3 seconds, quick as a Dodge Demon

Land Rover plug-in hybrid lineup expands with downsized engine, bigger battery

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spy shots and video

The Car Connection's Greenest Cars of 2020

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV revealed, Escalade order books open

Lower-price Porsche Taycan is coming, with rear-wheel drive––and possibly better range