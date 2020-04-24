The great thing about the Tesla Model S is that it can keep getting better simply through software updates. Tesla has just launched one of those updates for the Model S Performance, dropping the electric car's 0-60 mph time from 2.5 to 2.3 seconds.

Spotted by Autoblog on Wednesday, the update makes the Model s as quick from 0-60 mph as an 840-horsepower supercharged Hemi V-8 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. At least, if you compare official numbers. Dodge previously told Motor Authority that the Demon could do 0-60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds, depending on how it is measured.

It's worth noting that, while both the Model S and Demon are from United States brands, only the Tesla is built here. The Model S is made in Fremont, California, while the entire 3,300-unit production run of Demons was built in Canada, as all Challenger models are.

Tesla previously hinted that the Model S Performance would be capable of 0-60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds with the most aggressive Ludicrous Plus mode. However, the automaker's website still listed 2.5 seconds, until very recently. It now reads 2.3 seconds, and also lists a range of 348 miles and top speed of 163 mph for the Model S Performance.

2020 Tesla Model S

Because Tesla releases software updates when they're ready, it's not surprising that the change was made without any official announcement. That also makes it unclear how Tesla achieved this performance gain.

Autoblog noted that Tesla recently released a software update called "Cheetah Stance" that lowers the front of the car, and reportedly improves traction. Tesla did not say that the improved 0-60 mph time is connected to this update, though.

Tesla has also repeatedly teased a higher-performance powertrain—likely incorporating both hardware and software upgrades—called "Plaid," in reference to the movie "Space Balls." The Plaid powertrain was first mentioned at the reveal of the second-generation Tesla Roadster, and Model S mules thought to be testing the new setup made outings at Laguna Seca and the Nürburgring in 2019.