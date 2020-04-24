Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has forced Bugatti to close its French factory, the automaker has begun deliveries of the limited-edition Divo supercar, the exclusive brand announced on Thursday.

Bugatti didn't say how long it would take to deliver the small run of 40 cars, but it did say deliveries are starting this year, so the final deliveries will likely push into 2021 or later. The brand also didn't disclose who any of the customers are.

Revealed in 2018 during Monterey Car Week, the Divo is based on the current Bugatti Chiron, but was designed to emphasize handling as well as straight-line speed. Following the tradition of the Chiron and Veyron, the Divo is named after a Bugatti racing driver. Albert Divo began driving for Bugatti in 1928, and he claimed two Targa Florio wins during his career.

"The Divo is made for corners," Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann said leading up to the car's reveal. To make that statement true, engineers reduced weight by 77 pounds, and added 198 pounds of downforce through re-sculpted bodywork.

The redesigned front end includes a large front spoiler, while the rear spoiler is 23% wider than the Chiron's. As with the Chiron and Veyron, the rear spoiler can also act as an air brake. Bugatti also installed a NACA duct on the roof to increase cooling, and new front air intakes to reduce the effective cross-sectional area of the car.

Bugatti kept the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 from the Chiron, which makes 1,480 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration from 0-60 mph takes 2.5 seconds, the same as the Chiron, according to Bugatti.

Showing that Bugatti was serious about its handling-focused ethos, the Divo's top speed is limited to 236 mph (the Chiron has cracked 300 mph), in part due to increased camber. However, the Divo can also pull 1.6 Gs in corners, allowing it to lap Italy's Nardò handling circuit eight seconds quicker than the Chiron. That's a big improvement, given the track's short 1.74-mile distance.

Bugatti has spent the past few months preparing the Divo for production, subjecting the supercar to a battery of extreme weather tests, just like any other car. The automaker considers the Divo to be a return to the tradition of coachbuilt cars, as the car features new bodywork on an existing platform. Coachbuilding was common during Bugatti's heyday in the 1920s and 1930s, and many cars were fit with custom bodywork made by third parties, or Bugatti itself.

The Divo is priced at $5.8 million, but the entire 40-unit production run has already sold out.