We drove the 2020 BMW M340i and found it was everything we hoped it would be. It's not just a sport sedan, it's the sport sedan. It's not perfect, but its heroic engine, adaptive dampers, and telepathic 8-speed automatic transmission make it the overachiever to beat in a competitive class.

The Maybach lives. Mercedes-Benz is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation S-Class, and with it will come a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Longer, more luxurious, and more expensive, the Maybach S-Class will coddle occupants with one of the plushest interiors in the business.

Rebellion Racing announced it is quitting the World Endurance Championship. The outfit has been racing in GT, LMP1, and LMP2 classes for 13 years. Due to budget issues, Rebellion might not make the final round of races, but much of this season's future is unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Review update: 2020 BMW M340i is still worlds apart, but it's not the best 3 anymore

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spy shots

Rebellion Racing exits World Endurance championship

2020 Ford Ranger vs. 2020 Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance canceled due to coronavirus cancel

Daimler and Volvo Trucks will jointly make hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles

Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 drag racer: 1,400 hp, low 8s, 170 mph, zero gas

The Car Connection's Best-Performing Cars Of 2020

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots

Mercedes-Benz F-Cell SUV axed, hydrogen fuel-cell development halted for cars